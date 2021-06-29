“It wasn’t on purpose, but what the fuck”

However, the Frenchman does not blame the Ferrari driver, as the touch was not deliberate. From sixth and seventh on the grid, Gasly and Leclerc paired up at Turn 1, and Fernando Alonso joined the duo from the first meters.

Coming out of the corner, Leclerc slipped into Gasly’s slipstream but hit the left rear tire of the AlphaTauri, breaking the front wing of his Ferrari as well.

The tire went flat immediately, and by the time Gasly returned to the pits, the suspension was damaged. This forced him to retire and put an end to his hot streak of results in points.

“I don’t think we touched each other the first time, but it was Alonso on the inside, I was a little boxed in in the middle so we had to use the loophole, “Gasly told Motorsport.com.

“Then I was in the middle of the straight, and I think he wanted to take the slipstream, he was probably wrong, he came after me a little early, and he hit the rear tire. From there, basically, everything was over, everything It flew off, and that was it. “

Gasly reached the third corner trying to stay out of the pack, as the flat tire made his car difficult to control. He then spun Antonio Giovinazzi, and collided with Nicholas Latifi, giving the Canadian another rear puncture.

“I think my left rear end was completely lost, so it was even difficult for me to go straight,” he explained. “And it was so slow that cars were coming from the right, from the left, it was a pretty complicated situation. But it all ended more or less with Charles’ contact.

When asked if he blamed Leclerc, he said: “To be fair, honestly, it’s one of these things … it won’t bring me the points we’ve lost today. I know it wasn’t on purpose, but it just sucks that this has happened. “

“It’s really different than if he had jumped inside and completely rolled me over. But unfortunately, the result is not good for us. And it’s a shame that this happened.”

Gasly thinks he could have finished in eighth place, scoring more useful points for his team.

“The Ferraris I think they were too fast, looking at the pure pace. We knew that McLaren would be fast, and that Ferrari, when put on your site, it is also very fast. So I think objectively, the 8th was where we could have ended up, “he acknowledged.

“But seeing that on Saturdays, we have more rhythm than on Sundays, and I think Ferrari has managed to get more on Sundays than on Saturdays, maybe there are some things that we have to review on our part.”

“It sucks, but all we have to do is think about next week, and try to learn from Yuki’s career. [Tsunoda]. I think there were some positives and some negatives. So business as usual. And next week we will try again. “

