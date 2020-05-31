In some messages on Twitter, Karla Panini hinted that Karla Luna had been unfaithful (IG: karlalunatv / malinfluencersmx)

Karla Luna had already revealed that Karla Panini tried to kill herself by taking medication.

And is that just last week a woman known as “La Parcera”, who is behind the Instagram account “Karla Luna the truth”, revealed dark details behind the former Lavandera, who today is again in the public eye for the betrayal of her friend.

“La Parcera” said in an interview with the program Gossip No Like that Panini “he continues to take many antidepressants, he is a person suffering from depression. She takes sleeping medications, she discontinued them when she got pregnant … she’s addicted to antidepressant medications to sleeping pills, she’s not a stable emotional person. “

She added that those problems even led to a suicide attempt.

“That woman has tried to kill herself, for those who do not know it, that is why I am very concerned about girls because they are with an unstable person. She tried to kill herself two years ago, with sleeping pills, she took a very high dose, I know because she told it, I know that she tried to kill herself ”.

However, on his Instagram account called Mal Influencers, Panini posted a screenshot related to that story and claimed it was false information.

In between those versions, it was recalled that Karla Luna had already discussed the matter in 2015.

Luna offered an interview to the program Do not tell it, where she said that she had not intended to kill herself and, without ever mentioning the name of Panini, she let it be seen that it had been rather her former partner in Las Lavanderas.

In that relationship of three people, because they did so, of the women who tried to kill themselves, it was not me. That they investigate well who was the one who tried to commit suicide on several occasions to perhaps blackmail, perhaps to retain, because I was perhaps with concerns, with psychological issues, for whatever reason, that they ask and investigate, it was not me

Luna also spoke about the consumption of medicines by Panini.

“People saw it, investigate it, who was the one who tried to kill himself on several occasions, who was the one who took medications like rivotril and diazepam and who was it that did not live without this type of medication, who tried to kill themselves with these medications! ”

Karla Luna assured that neither the cancer had collapsed her (IG: karlalunatv)

Luna pointed out that she did not try to kill herself because even cancer did not give her up.

“I didn’t even give up on cancer, I could have folded my hands and said ‘this disease has already touched me, I just realized the worst thing they can do to me in life, it is time to grab it like a downhill slide and I let myself die’, of course no, I have children and nothing is worth so much as to kill yourself. “

It is not known whether the matter of the alleged suicide attempt and the consumption of medications was touched on by Gustacvo Adolfo Infante in the interview he did with Karla Panini last Thursday.

Interview Karla Panini (Photo: Twitter @ deprimeramano)

In that talk, which will be broadcast on Monday in the De Primera Mano program, Panini assured that she and Luna were forgiven.

Karla Panini declined to comment on Luna, she says that she spoke to whoever had to speak, which was Karla Luna at the time, they were forgiven and no one else had to explain. She was very clear in telling me, ”explained Infante.

“Both Karla Luna was unfaithful to Américo Garza, and Américo Garza was unfaithful to her”, was another of the revelations about the interview that Gustavo Adolfo made.

