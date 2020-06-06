The series that continued the legacy of the famous sitcom of the late 1980s and early 1990s, ‘Full House’, unfortunately for many came to an end. But, it has been revealed that ‘Fuller House 5’ was not going to be the last season.

For many fans, the comedy ‘Fuller House’ delivered on the promise of the original series with moments drenched in nostalgia, and an obvious sentimental affection for the family. In other words, fans of the original show were very happy when their series returned to conquer an old and new audience, who was rescued by Netflix.

The series put D.J., Kimmy, and Stephanie back under one roof. And now, ‘Fuller House’ came to an end with its season 5, and although some fans assure that the end left some loose ends so that it could continue later, it has been revealed thanks to its protagonist that this was because there were plans to continue.

It was thanks to an interview with the Insider portal, that Cameron Bure spoke about ‘Fuller House 5’ not going to be the last season. Although it was a finale filled with weddings, surprise announcements, and sweet moments, and luckily he managed to keep everyone together at the end of the season. Now, thanks to Bure, it has been revealed that they were expecting a sixth season to explore some aspects of the growing family.

“Well, the plan or intention behind all of us was that it was going to last six seasons. And I mean, we were delighted to have five. However, I know there was some disappointment because we didn’t have the sixth season, but there are other reasons for the network, we are not aware of that information, as to why they made that decision a season before. I think there are still so many stories that could be told in the Fuller house, especially with all of them married and then with them living together under the same roof, “said Bure.

It is now known that a sixth season would have allowed fans to see more of the family that now has three married couples. Also, according to Bure they would have also seen more of Stephanie’s baby, Dani. Do you think it would have been nice to see a season 6 of ‘Fuller House’?