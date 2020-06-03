In recent days the death of the actor had been reported Fred Willard at the age of 86 at his home, news that shook the entertainment industry at a time when there are many problems around the world, but the reason for the death of Fred Willard was finally revealed.

Actor Fred Willard was born in Los Angeles in 1933 and had a fairly prolific career in comedy, taking major roles in such films as ‘Best in Show’, ‘Anchorman’ and ‘Waiting for Guffman’, in addition to participations in series such as ‘Friends’, ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ and ‘Modern Family’.

Recent portal information TMZ revealed the reason for Fred Willard’s death, which was cardiac arrest and his death certificate marks the time of 6:15 p.m. on May 15. Through her social networks, her daughter confirmed that her departure was very peaceful surrounded by her loved ones:

“It is with great regret that I share the news that my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86. He kept moving, working and making us happy to the end. We love him very much! We will miss him forever.”

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. I’ve kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.We loved him so very much!

We will miss him forever. – Hope Willard (@ Mulbytime7) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard’s last job was for the newly released Netflix series ‘Space Force’ giving life to Fred Naird, father of Mark Naird, played by Steve Carell, actor with whom he previously worked in films such as ‘Anchorman’, alongside comedy greats such as Will Farell, Paul Rudd, Christina Applegate and David Koechner.