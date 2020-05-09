All Star Wars fans know the Jedi, and how their fall was in the face of a trap that their deadly enemies, the Sith, laid out with a plan that took years to prepare. And even though everyone knows that the Jedi found their end with order 66 in ‘Revenge of the Sith’George Lucas explained that this was not the case, and that is why he has revealed the truth about the extinction of the Jedi.

Once The Clone Wars was over, and it seemed that the galaxy would finally find the peace that everyone fought for, Palpatine saw his opportunity to finally execute his plan to end the Jedi once and for all. It was so turned Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side and he executed the fearsome Order 66, which would eliminate the Jedi from the hand of his armies.

At the end of this massacre, only very few Jedi Knights were left alive, including Master Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi. And thanks to the series of ‘The Clone Wars’ This important point was revisited in the prequels, the product of the series, Dave Filoni, has revealed that at some point, George Lucas explained the truth about the extinction of the Jedi.

According to what Filoni said, Lucas assures that Order 66 did not end all Jedi. But if he fractured them to such an extent that they decided better to disappear, by feeling the guilt, humiliation and the heavy burden on their conscience after failing to protect the Republic and even less to keep the peace.

“He also talked about something I discussed with George over the years up to the aftermath of the Clone Wars. The reason why we never saw too many Jedis fighting against the Empire, is the fact that many of them felt that they failed in their goal of protecting the Republic, and they were all deceived, “Filoni said.

Of course, as seen in various novels, video games, or series, the remaining Jedi did not sit still and instead concentrated their energy elsewhere. Examples of this are: Kanan Jarrus from ‘Rebels’ or recently Cal Kestis from the video game ‘Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order’. It will be interesting how the peacekeepers will be portrayed in future installments.