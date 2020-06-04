Actor Taylor Lautner is remembered for having played Jacob Black in the film adaptation of the Stephenie Meyer book saga, but he was not the only actor interested in the role, and was almost replaced even in one of the sequels, they just announced some of the actors who were going to be Jacob in ‘Twilight’.

Author Stephenie Meyer decided to turn vampires and werewolves around in 2005, when he published the first book of ‘Twilight’, set in a world in which they coexisted with humans.

The core of the story was the romance between the human Bella Swan and the vampire Edward Cullen, with the werewolf, Jacob Black complementing this love triangle.

The saga made the leap to the big screen between 2008 and 2012, with five movies, the novel’s fan base, and it became very popular and successful, fueling the careers of the main cast, though some of them weren’t big fans of the impact. that Twilight had in their lives.

Given the popularity of the novels, many actors became interested in the roles of Edward, Bella, and Jacob, and for the latter, Taylor Lautner had an interesting competition, since there were other actors who were going to be Jacob in ‘Twilight’.

Among them Michael Copon almost replaced Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, who was featured in ‘Twilight’, but goes through a major transformation in ‘New Moon’ as his werewolf nature is finally revealed.

With that in mind, the director of the film, Chris Weitz considered replacing Taylor Lautner with someone who could represent the “new and greatest Jacob Black” more precisely, as he wasn’t sure Lautner could increase in size and Michael Copon was considering the role.

Although Copon was not exactly a newcomer, he had only been part of small productions in both film and television, and ‘New Moon’ could have been his great opportunity. However, Lautner trained extensively to gain the muscle weight that the character required, and thus kept the role.

Before the possible recast, when ‘Twilight’ was in development, Tyler Posey auditioned for the role of Jacob BlackAlthough he didn’t get the role of Jacob Black, he ended up playing a werewolf in MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’.