The comedy Jim Carrey manages in his acting may be liked by many people, as others may not be. But no one should deny all of the iconic characters he has delivered throughout his career. Now, it is known that despite being one of the most iconic characters, Jim Carrey was hardly Ace Ventura. Since the studio was looking for another actor or actress for the role.

‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’, was the film that catapulted Jim Carrey’s successful career, but above all it was because the character of Ace Ventura, it seemed like he was made to measure for the actor, who put all his arsenal and especially his comedy touch very much in the style of Jerry lewis, that it is very difficult to think of another actor who could achieve this character.

Part of this was because once Jim Carrey was selected by the studio to bring Ace Ventura to lifeCarrey helped rewrite the script, and came up with the voice and behaviors the character would do in the movie Ace, some of which were inspired by his characters from the past.

However, the movie ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’ already looked like a project with a lot of potential before Carrey was selected to star in it. Already the production run by the Morgan Creek company, along with co-writer and director Tom Shadyac, considered several actors for the role, some who would have rewritten the character’s story and perhaps not become so iconic.

The first choice of the team behind the film was Rick Moranis, but the actor turned the role down completely, even though he was still active in acting. The other two study options were Judd Nelson, and even Severus Snape himself, Alan Rickman. But the most curious thing is that the studio considered the actress Whoopi Goldberg, and also change the name of the project to ‘Alice Ventura: Pet Detective’.

Even though Jim Carrey was hardly Ace Ventura because the studio wanted these actors, tAll the events occurred for Carrey to endorse the role. For now it is known that the actor is slowly returning to his comedy style that made him famous, as could be seen in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’But we will have to wait to see what dear Jim Carrey has to offer in his future projects.