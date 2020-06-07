The world is still waiting to see which DCEU project Henry Cavill will put on his cape to return to give life to the Last Son of Krypton. But in what happens, several have been revealed actors who were considered before Cavill to bring Superman to life in ‘Man of Steel’.

As all DCEU fans know, in 2013 Warner Bros. officially launched its superhero franchise with Henry Cavill starring in ‘Man of Steel.’ Cavill back then was a relatively new face and so he repeated his role as Superman twice more., in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’, both the version of Joss Whedon and soon that of Zack Snyder.

But going back in time a little, the process of ‘Man of Steel’ was longer than many could imagine since before the casting ended, the studios had Matt Bomer as his best choice for the role of Superman, an actor who had also auditioned for ‘Superman Returns’ and who lost the role against Brandon Routh.

Another actor who was about to wear the red cape and blue suit was Joe Manganiello, as he was Snyder’s favorite for the role; something that the director later confirmed. But while he didn’t make it, Manganiello eventually made it to the DCEU playing Deathstroke in the ‘Justice League’ post-credit scene.

Reports at the time of ‘Man of Steel’ pre-production claimed that Snyder wanted a gentle-mannered Clark Kent, so he was considered bringing in Matthew Goode, who also lost the role to Henry Cavill.

After meeting the actors who were to be Superman, it was in 2011 when Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures officially announced that Cavill would play Clark Kent / Superman in the first DCEU project, which at that time did not have a title, but finally became ‘Man of Steel’ and premiered in all theaters on June 21, 2013.