Before Elizabeth Olsen landed the role, there were other actresses who were to play Scarlet Witch in this remake of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Debuting in 2015’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ alongside her brother, Pietro Maximoff, QuicksilverWanda has appeared in a total of four films so far.

Initially portrayed as a villain, she and her brother aided Ultron against the Avengers in an effort to avenge the destruction of Sokovia, she has since been redeemed and is now considered one of the good guys, and one of the most powerful.

After the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Wanda still has a bright future ahead of her in the MCU, starring in the series ‘WandaVision’ alongside Paul Bettany.

Marvel is often criticized for her adaptation of the character as she is normally relegated to a supporting role. despite being one of the strongest heroes on the MCU list, based on his comic story.

However, originally, Olsen would not be this character, but there were other actresses who were going to play Scarlet Witch.

‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ director Joss Whedon was very clear about the mutant’s debut in the franchise, and the first concept design for the character was reportedly based on Saoirse Ronan, who in 2013 noted who had interest, in the end did not get the role and continued with projects like Lady Bird.

Apart from Ronan, two other actresses competed for the role, Sasha Pieterse-Sheaffer was briefly considered. The actress is best known for her performance as Alison DiLaurentis in the series ‘Pretty Little Liars’.

Another of those who auditioned for the role was former child star Lindsay Lohan, failing to do so she has had a recurring role in the British series, ‘Sick Note’ and is about to premiere a reality show.

Considering Olsen’s acting as a character, it can be said that the public is generally satisfied with her on paper, although her accent has been teased.

In addition to her participation in ‘WandaVision’, the actress is also ready to reprise her role in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.