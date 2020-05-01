With the preparation of the new film of the Dark Knight, by the hand of director Matt Reeves and starring this time by Robert Pattinson. Many fans do not forget the excellent trilogy that Christopher Nolan created, much less Christian Bale, who is considered the best in the role of the bat. Now several actors who may have been Batman have been revealed in Nolan’s movies.

The performance of Christian Bale as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, is considered by the vast majority of fans to be one of the best ever seen, but as with most movies, many other actors may have been Batman. before the final decision of the director and his team.

Batman has been one of the few superheroes (if not the only one) that has been through various big screen adaptations since the 1960s, and that it has known how to evolve at the time in which it is presented. One of the most memorable adaptations by everyone is the Nolan version, which all fans know as the famous ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy.

Nolan was commissioned to make a much darker and more realistic version of Batman, completely away from how cartoonish the character had become, after the Tim Burton movies. During the early stages of the casting, Heath Ledger was considered to give life to Bruce Wayne. But both he and Nolan agreed that he was not the one for the project, although he ended up joining the trilogy as the Joker in the sequel, ‘The Dark Knight’.

Since they couldn’t find who would bring the character to life, the selection process continued, and just a few days before the role was officially chosen, eight actors who auditioned among them were asked to: Christian Bale, Joshua Jackson, Eion Bailey, Hugh Dancy, Billy Crudup, Cillian Murphy, Jake Gyllenhaal, David Boreanaz and Henry Cavill himself who would later be Superman in Zack Snyder’s movie ‘Man of Steel’.

In the end, Bale was the one who kept the role and had to undergo a very tough regime to achieve the muscles required by the character. ‘Batman Begins’ It was very well received by critics and fans, and thanks to that it had two sequels, ‘The Dark Knight’ in 2008 and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in 2012.

The trilogy has already earned a place among Batman fans, as has Bale’s fabulous portrayal, but knowing that this could not have been the case, the reaction to the films could have been very different, had another actor played the character. , What do you think?.