Lopetegui gestures in the derby during the development of the derby.MARCELO DEL POZO / .

Sevilla celebrated the victory in the derby on the return of LaLiga 93 days later. A very special and atypical derby, with an empty Sánchez Pizjuán. “The truth is that everything has been very strange, as a result of the situation we are experiencing. We have made a great effort to adapt to the new situation. The team has responded very well, but you have already seen how the twins have gone up, “said Julen Lopetegui, who put the emphasis on the very peculiar situation in which the meeting took place.

“I have had to make all the changes because Spanish football has experienced a situation that is not the same as Germany or Italy. In Germany they play one game a week and in Italy the teams will work longer with all the players. I think we have been much superior in this strange derby. The same did not happen in the first leg, which was more even, “added the Sevilla coach. “Now we have to recover because we compete every three days and we must recover by Monday,” the coach finished with the media entitled to broadcast the derby.

“The key was that we hit first and then we handled the game very well. We knew how to suffer against a great team in a special match, which was played in a very difficult context, ”said Ocampos. The Argentine had been in doubt throughout the week due to some inconvenience and ended up playing and being decisive in the development of the derby.

The one who was very hard in his statements was Alexis Trujillo, sports director of Betis. “We cannot compete in this way. You cannot play a derby like that, since it is a very important match for our people. Betis has lacked personality. We have lacked presence and being more competitive. It is a hard fall in a very special match and it is convenient to get up as soon as possible ”, indicated the maximum sports authority of the Verdiblanco team. The situation, after the defeat, can become unsustainable for Rubi, a coach discussed in the verdiblan high levels.

“Sevilla have been superior and better than us,” said Joaquín, who apologized to the Betis fans for the defeat. “What can I say … Losing a derby is very screwed up. It is the most important game for us and the truth is that we are missing some things this season, ”added the Betis captain, who entered the second half and had details that helped his team.