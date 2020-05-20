The world of biopics is ready to receive one of the most influential musicians of the 50s. We are talking about Buddy Holly, rock & roll pioneer and influence of great bands and artists like The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Freddie Mercury.

The biopic of also known for his efforts to break racial boundaries through music, will be directed by Bruce Beresford, who plans to tell her story in a new movie called Clear lake.

The film, which is being developed in association with Buddy’s wife, Maria Elena Holly and Holly State, focuses on his 1958 Biggest Show of Stars tour and ends with the 1959 Clear Lake plane crash, which tragically took Buddy’s life.

Beresford has received several Oscar nominations throughout his career. One for the script for Breaker Morant and one more for his directing work on Tender Mercies. Then we all know the story of Driving Miss Daisy and Beresford, which won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Picture.

“I was drawn to Clear Lake because the script tells the tragic story of Buddy Holly and his time in fascinating detail and with vivid characterizations.”Beresford told Variety. “It goes without saying that the added benefit of all the wonderful music was also a huge draw.”

“The backstory of the story is how black, hispanic and white artists came together on the first truly integrated music tour to start breaking down color barriersjust like Jackie Robinson did in professional baseball, ”producer Rick French told The Hollywood Reporter.

Clear Lake is being produced by Prix Productions in association with Stuart Benjamin Productions and BMG and plans to go into production later this year if all goes well and coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

