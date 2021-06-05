“It was the perfect lap, but I don’t know where I got it from”

06/05/2021 at 4:47 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

Australian Remy Gardner got beat to his teammate after putting together a few perfect final laps in Moto2 Q2. The leader of the championship he kept two sets of rubbers for Q2 and used them to overcome to Raúl Fernández, which led until the final bars of the session.

New pole for the KTM rider, who arrives very strong after winning at Mugello. The already ‘MotoGP rider’ he wants to continue showing during the remainder of the season that he has his feet on the ground and not in the future.

This was what Remy said on his arrival at the closed park of the circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya: “I don’t know where I got the time from. As always, with everything about the deposit and looking for the time. I had saved two sets of tires for the Qualy, but the first one I used didn’t quite like it. I put the other one in passing through the pits and the truth is that it gave me much more grip. The change was key and the laps were perfect, although I don’t know how they turned out that well (laughs) “.