Rustu He has survived the coronavirus and recounted his experiences in an interview with the TMW portal. The former Barcelona goalkeeper has made it clear that he has played the most important game of his life and has warned of the dangers of the disease.

A hard treatment

«I am becoming myself again, my health conditions improve day by day. My body was a little weakened, I had to face tough treatment, but I am on the road to recovery and I can only thank God. Now I will have to remain in quarantine at home for about two weeks.

Support message to Italy

“To the Italians above all, those hardest hit by COVID-19, I wish that they soon leave this story behind them. I am convinced that they will recover, my heart and that of my Turkish compatriots is with them ».