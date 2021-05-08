“It was the game we imagined”

05/08/2021 at 7:03 PM CEST

Diego Simeone He assured after 90 minutes that the game he expected or had planned was played. Hence, he was satisfied with what he saw in the field.

He analyzed it like this: “We have seen the game we imagined. I think we controlled the game, we recovered balls and we had more situations in the first half. In the second the game was more even. They had some occasion like Dembélé’s and we had the occasion of Carrasco “.

Simeone highlighted “the great work of the team” and he encouraged his players to maintain the same mentality in the last LaLiga matches. “We do not move away or crazy from this situation. To go game by game. Now calm down, tomorrow to rest and then to prepare for the game against Real Sociedad,” he said.

Simeone too highlighted the work of his colleague Koeman on the Barça bench. “We played a good game, but Barça is a great team that looked for ways to hurt us. A team in which Koeman is doing a great job in that replacement in young people and I see them competing. They won the Cup and have options to win the League “.

Simeone preferred not to talk about favorites and he warned that “Madrid will compete as always and Sevilla has the illusion”. On his team, he insisted with his philosophy of imposing the most immediate present. “We have a path and we go game by game. I was excited about this, that Atlético would compete until the end.”