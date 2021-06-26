06/25/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

Leandro Cabrera, right now on vacation in Uruguay, reviewed various aspects of his life in the newspaper ‘Ovación’ in his country, especially his professional life. The promotion with Espanyol, one of his best moments. Some still wonder why in the 2020 winter market he chose to change his undisputed position in a Getafe that played in Europe for a Blue and White club that was struggling not to go down. According to ‘Lele’, “it was the best decision I made & rdquor;.

“Espanyol is a very big club, which covers a lot of things. The decision at the time was difficult, because the truth is that he was very comfortable, he played everything and the team was going spectacularly. But I felt that With his age and in the long term, he could not miss this opportunity either. In the end it ended up descending, which was what we did not want, but it was a step backwards to take others further forward & rdquor ;, added the Uruguayan central defender.

Cabrera considered that in recent years “I think I have had some very good seasons & rdquor; and he assured that he is very comfortable in Barcelona, ​​“a divine city & rdquor; and especially in Espanyol.

“There is a club that last year bet on me, spent money and in that sense I have nothing to reproach myself and I am very happy with my situation. I only have words of gratitude and I hope that I can stay a long time here & rdquor;.