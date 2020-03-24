“It was terrible playing against Valencia when everything was already rotten in Italy”

The Champions League tie between Valencia and Atalanta is again in the crosshairs of the spread of the coronavirus. The captain of the Italian team, Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez explained the feeling of playing the tie against the black and white team, especially the second match when in Italy everything was already rotten.

At that time, Spain was beginning to experience the first problems due to the coronavirus. In fact, the Mestalla duel had to be played behind closed doors. «We are all waiting, to see if any of us shows any symptoms. No one for now. But having played those games was terrible «, the Papu commented in statements to the Olé newspaper referring to the matches against the che table.

The return had to be played behind closed doors due to the risk of thousands of Atalanta fans arriving in Valencia, when the situation in Bergamo was already considered one of the focal points of COVID-19: “At that time there were still not many cases and nobody had much idea what this virus was doing, we did not know well about gravity and contagion, so no dimension was taken of what could happen«.

«On the return, everything was rotten here in ItalyBut Spain was like us before, we went to Valencia and there were no controls, they were relaxed. It is now the second country in Europe with the most infections, “said the Argentine crack.

Playing the first leg with the public was a mistake

On the other hand, he acknowledges that the fact of playing the first leg in San Siro with fans in the stands was a mistake: «I think that the situation in Bergamo today, being one of the most infected places, may have to do with having one of the best hospitals from the Lombardy region and many people come to attend here, but also with the first leg that we played with Valencia«.

«There are 120,000 inhabitants here and that day 45,000 went to San Siro. It was a historic game for Atalanta, something unique, and it was crazy. To give you an idea, it took my wife three hours to get to Milan, when you are usually there in 40 minutes, “said the Atalanta star, the revelation team of this Champions League.

“The hospitals are full and there is no more room for the sick. The other day the military came to take the boxes with the dead and cremate them elsewhere because there is no place in cemeteries here. It is tremendous! Every morning I get up to watch the news and they are always bad, “he explained about the situation in Bergamo.

“You will not be able to play soccer in the short term”

As a last resort, Papu celebrated the move to the quarters after defeating Valencia 4-8 overall in the tie. However, the competition has been stopped by the coronavirus, as well as the leagues, and it is still unknown when soccer will resume, although the Atalanta 10 is very pessimistic about that.

«Last season we came out third being the top scorer team, this season we already have more than 80 goals, they are numbers for a Manchester City, Barcelona or PSG. But honestly, at this moment it is very difficult for me to think about football because I do not see that it can be played again in the short term, I do not see a solution in the near future », he regretted.