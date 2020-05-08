Former Brazilian striker announced retirement in July 2019, after living with physical problems and back pain in the last few months with the Benfica shirt

In July 2019, striker Jonas, ex-Benfica, announced his retirement at age 35, after living with physical problems at the end of his career. In an interview with the portal ‘UOLesporte’, the former athlete recalled moments of his career and pointed out that the last months at Benfica were quite complicated, but it was worth it, because in the end came the crowning: the title.

Jonas played 575 professional games, scored 300 goals and won nine titles for the teams he played (Photo: Press Release / Benfica)

– In January 2019 I wanted to finish my career. In the past two years I had suffered from back injuries, I was unable to do anything, and I felt that I had reached the limit. I had given everything for the club, but we were having a difficult time of the season. It was then that Benfica changed coach, and we had a very good conversation, in which Bruno Lage asked me to stay for the experience and respect – explained Jonas.

At the Estádio da Luz, the former Grêmio player wore the shirt of the Portuguese club for five seasons. Altogether, there were 137 goals in 183 games, with an average of 0.75 goals per match, the best of his career, becoming one of the idols of the red fans. He won four Portuguese Championships, a Portuguese Cup, a Portuguese League Cup and two Portuguese Super Cups.

During his victorious career, the former striker played 575 professional games, scored 300 goals and won nine titles for the teams he played. He went through clubs like Guarani, Santos, Portuguesa, Grêmio, Valencia and Benfica, in addition to the Brazilian team. With the yellow shirt, there were 12 matches.

– It was four months of a lot of pain, a lot of sacrifice. It was terrible, but it was worth it, we were champions. I almost didn’t even train, I was only in physiotherapy. And in the Europa League I ended up not traveling because sitting on the plane was terrible for my back – he concluded.

