Thursday May 21, 2020

During the past weekend, and through Instagram ‘stories’, Arturo Vidal generated more than some controversy by targeting various national soccer characters. Among them, highlights a dispute over the nickname ‘Rey’ against his teammate, Charles Aránguiz.

Among the dozens of Instagram stories that Arturo Vidal posted during the past weekend, some of them stand out in which the Barcelona midfielder emphasized his nickname as ‘King’ of national football, after several fans declared Charles Aránguiz with the alias of Vidal.

Situation to which the Bayer Leverkusen player did not respond and has not referred so far, who did speak of the subject again was Arturo Vidal himself, who in addition to criticizing the sayings of his former teammate Giorgio Chiellini and speaking about his Future in Colo Colo, the national clarified this discussion with the ‘Prince’.

“I do not have problems with Charles, we are friends, we do not talk much but we have been playing for a long time, we have the good vibes, connection, I wanted to clarify that,” said the player of the Catalan team about his relationship with Aránguiz.

“The comparisons are not good, people can do that, they will see who is better or worse, but what happened the other day was nonsense,” Vidal explained, assuring that “as always I am adding things from people to my Instagram, to I did not realize my profile, what I uploaded, later I did not want to remove it, I have no problem ”.

Finally, Arturo Vidal had a few words of admiration for the midfielder who plays in the Bundesliga. “He is an excellent player, he has had a spectacular career,” said ‘King Arturo’ about ‘Prince’ Aranguiz.