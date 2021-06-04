“It was seen up to the throat”, driver of Hoy in a painful moment

“It was seen up to the throat”, host of Hoy en distressed moment | Instagram

Social networks did not spare the beautiful Andrea Escalona. The beautiful host of the Hoy Program had a mishap with her uncomfortable wardrobe and internet users soon realized what happened and they say she showed so much that “she was seen up to her throat.”

Escalona forms a dance couple next to the singer and actor Pablo Montero, with whom he prepared to present a Swing last Thursday. Andrea Escalona placeholder image and his partner looked really handsome, but apparently the wardrobe of the daughter of Magda Rodriguez he wasn’t the best for movements and ended up showing too much.

The also actress appeared on the dance floor with a wardrobe in white and pink, which was quite short and underneath she did not have shorts. The famous choreography included very fast and charged movements, which revealed Galilea Montijo’s companion.

It may interest you: Only with a sheet! Salma Hayek exhibits her beauty to the fullest

In one of the charges, Escalona had to open her feet and viewers described the close shot they took as unfortunate and that it showed a lot of the driver, they pointed out that you could also see what looked like a girdle.

Some of the followers of the Hoy Program described the beautiful Andrea Escalona as an “exhibitionist” and assured that the production should take more care of its wardrobe to avoid this type of situation.

It may interest you: Charms ahead !, Mia Khalifa dazzles with exotic cleavage

The beautiful niece of Andrea Rodríguez Doria, producer of the famous Televisa morning, did not do well with the judges either, as Andrea Legarreta, Latin Lover and Lolita Cortés pointed out that more energy and commitment were lacking on the part of Montero.

It may interest you: Bella in yellow !, Jennifer Lopez in her famous mini wardrobe

This was definitely not the best week for this couple in The Stars Dance Today; however, they have established themselves as one of the public’s favorites. The dance contest has notably increased the audience of the Today Program.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Such is the success of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy that it has been lengthened and it has even been necessary to return to some of the participants and unite more famous as challengers. Who will be the one who will finally win?