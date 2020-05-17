Despite the fact that The Rise of Skywalker was hated by many fans, the film introduced several new characters, who although they had a very short participation, managed to steal the hearts of the fans, one of them was the strangely adorable Babu Frik. Now, Babu Frik’s first designs revealed in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, which make the character look very scary and even disgusting.

In its attempt to wrap up over forty years of history in the ‘Star Wars’ movies, the final feature film in the saga once again managed to divide fans, not on the scale that it did.’The Last Jedi ‘, but He did not leave many happy or satisfied who have followed the galactic saga since its inception.

However despite these results, There’s one thing about ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ that all fans seem to love about the movie, Babu Frik. Had he not been overshadowed by the other celebrity at the time, Baby Yoda, Babu Frik was beloved by everyone, be it for its design, size, or humorous manner of speaking, everyone fans were fascinated by this character.

This character is the one who helps the heroes to get C-3PO to read the Sith dagger in order to have the coordinates to reach Exegol, where Emperor Palpatine resides. Now thanks to concept artist Luke Fisher, Babu Frik’s first designs revealed in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ He posted on his Instagram, to give fans a better idea of ​​what the curious character would look like.

This is not the first time that we have had an extra look at the concept art of the character. Since in the book of ‘The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, more designs were seen. Some were more tender and others more creepy than what was seen on screen. Since he became such a beloved character, it is not unusual for anyone to see him again in another adaptation of ‘Star Wars’.