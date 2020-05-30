The new great love of Star Wars fans may not have existed or at least not in the way we know it. The recent documentary ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ that premieres the fifth episode tells the difficulties of having brought this creature known as “The Child” in the Disney + series, including the Baby Yoda’s first design which is truly terrifying.

Without much hope ‘The Mandalorian’ was released the same day that the Disney platform saw the light, everything was normal until at the end of the first episode everyone knew the creature that would steal the heart of the entire Internet, whether you were a fan or not of the franchise. Nicknamed Baby Yoda by the fan community, the creature took all social media to fill them with memes about how adorable it is.

The series created by Jon Favreau has brought a good series of important technological advances, such as the use of LED screens with high quality projections, instead of resorting to a set in a remote country or an elaborate set. In addition to the use of puppeteers instead of CGI in order to bring the character to life.

The series is so well cared for and worked that it is not surprising that the smallest detail is reviewed to the point of exhaustion, including the star of the program, we are not referring to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), but to the true protagonist. Several prototypes were needed to get to the final version but this was Baby Yoda’s first design.

“We got lots and lots of drawings. Some of them were too cute, some were too ugly, others were the wrong proportions,” said Favreau.

In the program they also let us observe different designs, less adorable than the final version like the one you will find below, but the sketch has a rounder face, smaller eyes and a general shape that does not help. But there were salvageable parts that were left in the final version as the little hairs on his face and costumes.