“It was probably the best race of my life”

06/06/2021 at 2:56 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

A triumph of great merit for Miguel Oliveira, which surprised everyone by beating the top seed: Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman did not have, by any means, the best of races and suffered a great deal to contain Miguel and his KTM at the end of the straight.

The Portuguese recognizes that the push of the fans it has been something very encouraging after so long without feeling the feeling with the stands of the circuits. Victory is dedicated to all the followers of his land, who suffer so much having very little representation in the speed championships. The # 88 had to suffer certainly the harassment of Fabio and also that of Zarco, who came very close to the KTM in the last two laps of the race.

“It is difficult to express what I feel right now. It is probably the best race of my life, because I have had it very complicated in every way: the management of the tires, the pressure, the harassment of Fabio Quartararo, which is said soon after the weekend and the season he is doing this year “ Miguel comments, sincerely in the closed park. “I cannot thank KTM enough. The whole weekend has been absolutely incredible. It seems that we have returned to normal with the atmosphere that we have felt,” concludes the winner of the MotoGP Catalunya GP.