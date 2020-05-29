Notimex.- Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion indicated that “although it was possible to reduce the number of coronavirus cases by 81%, especially in Mexico City and the Valley of Mexico, through the Sana Distancia Workshop “He warned that the epidemic is not on the decline, so that economic, educational and tourist activities will open gradually starting this Monday, taking into account the social value and the number of people who will gather to carry them out.

“Health surveillance measures are not over, surveillance and control passes to the federal entities, each state will be notified of its level of risk and what set of corresponding activities, the states will establish openings, assessing the social and the amount of people ”, he explained and indicated that it will be reported on which non-essential sectors will begin to reactivate.

Mexico will start ‘new normal’ with red light or maximum risk

Likewise, the federal official reported that in the case of Cancun it is one of the areas that is entering the middle level and, according to the number of cases, of hospitalizations for Covid-19, so its opening is being considered.

“Tourism, a very important economic activity for Mexico, with specific protocols according to international practices to guarantee health security, minimize the possibility of contagion.

In Mexico. Throughout the world, this experience of returning to the new normal is new because it is the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is new to humans. There is a possibility that the epidemic will pick up, “López-Gatell reaffirmed.

He warned that the maximum peak does not yet indicate that the epidemic is on the decline, so the new normal will include hygiene and preventive measures “that cannot be removed in years because they will allow living with this new virus,” this pandemic will last an indeterminate number of months, “said the undersecretary.