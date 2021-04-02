“It was our turn, my grandparents had the war”

The actor Jordi Sánchez (Barcelona, ​​1964), known for his role in the series ‘La que se avecina’, has sent a clear message to young people who are not taking the pandemic seriously of covid-19, after having spent 24 days intubated and in the ICU: “This has happened to us, my grandparents had to go to war. Each one has what there is and you have to make an effort. If not we’re not going to end this. “

The interpreter made those statements this Thursday on the program Más Vale Tarde, on laSexta. And he recalled his complicated illness, his long stay in the ICU and his difficult recovery: it will still take “a couple of months”, according to the doctors, to be 100%.

“I am prudent, but it has touched me,” said Sánchez. “I was doing the series with very rigorous measures, they looked at us with a magnifying glass, “he recalled, although he acknowledged that” there is a time when the actor has to remove his mask and if they have done the test on Monday and whoever has been infected on Tuesday, on Wednesday he hits it … ” “You always think that this is going to happen to someone else and that you are not going to go to this extreme,” he said.

“I never drowned. That’s why maybe I was late to the hospital too. “, recalled the Catalan interpreter.

Message to the young and the irresponsible

Jordi Sánchez also assured that he gets a “bad body” when he sees the images of illegal parties on television. “It gives the feeling that it will never end “, he regretted.

That is why he wanted to send a clear message to that sector of the population: “I understand that with 20 years you really want to party and that is very complicated… for each one it is difficult to manage this. But hey, we have had this, my grandparents had to go to war. Each one gets what there is and you have to make an effort. If not, we are not going to end this. “