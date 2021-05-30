“It was our first time in the final”

Ten years later, Pep Guardiola he was returning to the great final of the Champions League. He did it as the coach of the great favorite, a Manchester City that did not have its best night and succumbed to a great Chelsea: “I’m sad to have lost, we congratulate Chelsea and hope to return to the final one day”, assured the Catalan technician in the microphones of Movistar Plus.

«We have had an excellent season, exceptional I would say, but I am sad to have lost. We have had many occasions, especially at the beginning of the game. The second half we were more constant in attack, but passive in the movements in the end zone. We competed incredibly well, but it was our first time here. We congratulate Chelsea on the victory and we will prepare to return one day and have more luck to win it, “he said. Pep Guardiola after losing their first Champions League final to Manchester City.

Thank you very much for your support, today and throughout the season. 💙 We will be back. 👊 🔵 # MCFCEspañol | https://t.co/EthAjgGL5o pic.twitter.com/pjD9M3o21G – Manchester City (@ManCityES) May 29, 2021

The Champions League final was “very close” for Guardiola, who assured that Chelsea “He did not leave the area in the second half”. According to the coach, his team was “more than correct” during the 90 minutes against “A very tough and very strong team”, so he has “nothing to reproach.”

“You have to understand that it was our first time”

The technician of the Manchester City He repeated on numerous occasions the fact that his team was debuting in a Champions League final: «There are wonderful teams in this competition. It is very difficult to win it. For us to be here in the final is very great after winning the Premier. I have few reproaches, you have to understand that it was our first time».

The approach of Guardiola he was very daring, accumulating many offensive players in the core. An idea that finally did not come to him at the Estadio do Dragao: «I was looking to generate a lot of play and we did not suffer defensively. However, it has been difficult for us to reach the next line. The second part we have moved more and we have achieved it, but we have lacked to put it», Concluded Guardiola, runner-up in the Champions League 20/21.