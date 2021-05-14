05/14/2021

On at 15:30 CEST

EFE

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, who was planted in his sixteenth semifinal of the 1000 Masters in Rome by defeating German Alexander Zverev, considered this Friday that he played “one of his best matches on clay” and that “winning under pressure” increases his confidence.

“When you fight, you usually have some prize. I fought a lot yesterday (against the Canadian Denis Shapovalov) and in the end I was able to win and it allowed me to play today. Today I played much better than yesterday, I played more solidly. It was one of my best matches on clay against a very tough opponent, “he said. Nadal at the end of the game.

“It is a great victory, it is important to have won under pressure, because in the last weeks I had lost important points, this week I moved better and I am super happy,” he added.

Nadal, nine times champion in Rome, will face the American in the semifinals Reilly opelka, number 47, a powerful player, two meters and eleven centimeters, with a very strong serve.

“Opelka He is a tough opponent, very complicated, he has a huge serve, I have to be focused on my serve. We’ll see, I know he has a great serve, I have to play well, solid, try to make him play one more shot. They are semifinals of a Masters 1,000, you have to be focused, “he said.

The one from Manacor is very happy with how he was able to compete this Friday after an effort of three and a half hours needed the day before to win against Shapovalov, canceling two break balls.

“I have played more games, I have been working well. Beyond the resistance, I lacked a bit of spark and it was what I was looking for. Today again I defended better, I read the game better and that for me is the important thing. There were many points long, I have had the ability to play another ball inside, “he considered.

He also reassured about his condition after he fell during the first set of the match against Zverev and suffered some injuries to various parts of the body.

“Several parts of my body hurt, because I have injuries in different places. It was in a race, my foot got stuck on the line. I hit my wrist, I got scared a little, but after a few seconds I realized it was nothing, “he said.