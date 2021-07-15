It was not the night of Defense and Justice, he fell against a Flamengo who had one, put it in and won

Libertadores Cup

A lone and rugged goal by Flamengo allowed the 2019 Copa Libertadores champion team to win their visit to Defensa y Justicia at the Florencio Varela stadium.

ConmebolFlamengo and Defense and Justice in game action. (Photo: @ClubDefensayjus)

This Wednesday, Flamengo beat 1-0 Defense and Justice as a visitor for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup. It was a lackluster Brazilian team that, thanks to a strange goal, prevailed and hit first in the key that for now left it with a short advantage.

And the thing is that those led by Sebastián Beccacece started the game at home with the accelerator at full throttle, with the faithful conviction of scoring the goal that would allow them the difference that never came; since they got tired of arriving, but if it was not for a failure in the definition they would find the immensity of Diego Alves, who although he consumed time, looked concentrated when they demanded it.

At 21 minutes, on the edge of the large area, Michael turned to finish off the goal, his launch was deflected by Adonis Frías and bathing goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsaín, the ball went to the back of the net to score the only and solitary goal of the I play for Fla, in Buenos Aires.

The score against did not mean a mental blow for the Falcon, since then being down in the scoreboard continued to insinuate itself on the frame defended by Alves. Carlos Rotondi, before the end of the first half, was able to equalize the charges, but the goalkeeper managed to save.

Gabriel Hanchen entered for the complement and was in charge of creating the best scoring chances for the local team. With dribbling and even shots to rival goal, the footballer disturbed the Rio team. Frías, Rotondi and Merentiel had clear actions to score, but they sinned in definition.

Only Gabriel Barbosa, who joined the club after his stint for the Brazilian national team, had an option for Rubronegro de Rio de Janeiro; however, his shot was well stopped by Unsaín, who stopped with his foot and sent the ball to the corner kick.

Impatience took hold of Beccacece’s team and in the end they did not achieve the long-awaited and deserved goal for the Defense and Justice team, which will now have to travel to Brazil for the return game, next Wednesday, July 21, in the legendary Maracana stadium, which was recently violated by the Argentine team, in the final of the Copa América.

Defense and Justice Fact Sheet vs. Flamengo: