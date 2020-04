Drafting AN / AL

The retired minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), José Ramón Cossío, said that in the announcement of measures to confront Covid-19, a call to the federal system (authorities from the three levels of government) was missing to approaching the health strategy, since President López Obrador was raised more as head of the federal administration than as head of state.

