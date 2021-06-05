“It was not my best lap but I am very happy”

06/05/2021 at 4:07 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

He came back to convince the leader of the MotoGP World Championship with another pole position. The French sentenced with a possibly improvable time in the first round of Q2. Miller and Zarco They tightened the nuts, but it was not enough to beat the Yamaha.

Fabio Quartararo did not have it easy in a Q2 that he did not take advantage of – practically – in his second set. ‘El Diablo’ had problems with the temperature rear tire before going through the pits, but he nearly improved his time in the last minute of qualifying.

Fabio made it clear that he is happy, but that he could still give something more. “It was not my best lap, I made a lot of mistakes. In the second round I wanted to warm up the tire and I was coming fast, they told me it was in red, but there were yellow flags and I had to cut. We had some margin for it. time attack. Very happy, again on pole, so that’s a good sign. ”