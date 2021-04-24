It was not just her, Frida Sofía assures that it was more from Enrique Guzmán

It was not only her, Frida Sofía assures they were more of Enrique Guzmán | INSTAGRAM

A week ago, after the video published by Alejandra Guzmán showing support for her father after the statements made by her daughter, Frida sofia, the young woman singer decided to answer him publicly through social networks and reported that Enrique Guzman He also physically and verbally harmed two other people.

It was in a statement that he shared through his Official instagram, where the 29-year-old girl pointed out that her mother’s attitude caused her great sadness, not because she did not support her, but because she assures that she and her grandmother, Silvia Pinal, they also experienced the intimidation of the singer firsthand.

He started with his text like this: “Mommy, I saw your statement, the only thing I can say is that it saddens me that you continue with the farce and say that about me Grandpa when you know perfectly who he is “, later he stated that he attacked his grandmother and even threw his teeth at Alejandra, he continued:” he always looked for you in every way, and do you go out and say such an absurd speech and reality?”.

Similarly, Frida told her mother that she was tired of denying the abuse and trying to hide reality: “The truth will set you free. I want to heal,” he declared, adding that he hopes his mother will also do it in the future so that she can be well and with a clear mind.

“I am proud of myself, that I had the courage to speak and say something that has hurt my soul for so many years, that I was so deeply ashamed, always feeling that I allowed it,” said Frida Sofía.

At the same time, she affirmed that she felt free to finally express it, and commented that perhaps it is not yet time for her mother to feel ready to talk about the issue publicly, but because she continues to deny who her father is, and that she respects him , because “Everyone has their times.”

On the other hand, she affirmed that the fact that Guzmán has called her ‘crazy’ and that she has expressed that “she has mental problems” is a very common situation among the relatives of victims of this nature, so she did not reproach him, but rather She said that she hopes this will serve to give value to other women who have gone through the same thing, and that their families notice that it is not normal.

“Today I hope that families wake up and create their children, and that women learn not to remain silent,” she concluded bluntly with her text.

In addition, along with this statement, he also thanked the people who have shown their support, since a hashtag of # Yosítecreo was even shared on networks, which his stepmother joined to defend her.

Enrique Guzmán himself had previously reacted to his granddaughter’s statements, and assured that he only does it “so that they can give him some wool,” however, she maintained that all she wants is “justice, peace and happiness.”

Regarding her relationship with her mother, Frida Sofía revealed a few days ago that she had not wronged her at any time, as many claim and that her statements are always to defend herself, from the things they say about her.

In this way he commented to the media, and it should be noted that whoever claimed he was against his mother, actually that causes him pain, because that information is totally and completely false.

Currently, through his stories, he has dedicated himself to sharing all kinds of support that he receives from his followers and to condemn the behaviors that his family has been handling since this matter began.