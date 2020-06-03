Just as zombies are currently in mode, there was a time when extraterrestrial invasions were the source of inspiration of many Hollywood films and it could be said that ‘Independence Day’ was one of the ones that started this trend and now 24 years later, the original name that the film was going to have was revealed.

In 1996 he arrived at the movie theaters, ‘Independence Day’, Whose story revolved around a dangerous extraterrestrial invasion and the United States government’s attempt to contain it, the film soon became a blockbuster due to its groundbreaking special effects and speedy plot.

The film featured a star-studded cast, among which stands out a young Will Smith that by that time he had few feature films in which he was the protagonist, but that already promised to become a great actor, Jeff Goldblum, Vivica A. Fox and Bill Pulman, who was responsible for changing the name of the production, also appeared.

The title of the film greatly influences the success that this will have, Since their job is to hook the public, so many good productions have not had the desired result only because they did not have an attractive name and perhaps this could have been the case of ‘Independence Day’ fortunately, Bill Pulman saved the day.

One of the most popular scenes in the movie is when the President gives a speech to motivate his troops and ends by saying the epic phrase, “Today we celebrate our Independence Day”, but a disagreement between 20th Century Fox and the creative team of Devlin / Emmerich was about to eliminate this sequence, but Pulman intervened to keep it and finally served to change the name of the film, as revealed by Bill for The High Note .

“We filmed that at night, of course, because it’s dark and not in a sound studio or something. It was very late, and he moved to the agenda early, because Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich were currently arguing with Fox over the title. I think it was going to be Doomsday. It’s what Fox wanted, and it was a typical title of the time for a disaster movie, but Devlin and Emmerich really wanted the title of Independence Day, so we had to make the speech really good and then they cut it together, and a couple of nights later, Dean came to my trailer and said, “Wanna see it? … So he put it on the VHS, I showed the cut of the speech, and I said: “Holy Mother, they have to put Independence Day on this movie and they did it,” said the actor.

This is how the original name of ‘Independence Day’ was going to be ‘Doomsday’, Since that was Fox’s wish, fortunately, the production remained firm and the title was not changed, since if it had, the film would surely not have had the success it had and the scene of the speech would have been lost.