When the quarantine began in March, Herbert Bierwagen completed a year of work in a restaurant in downtown São Paulo. He was developing a cafeteria project and had no portfolio record. “It was my main income. I don’t have plan B,” says he, who lives with his family.

As he had a credit with the restaurant, he is receiving R $ 300 per week. “You can eat, but I don’t know when I will receive that amount.” The problem is uncertainty about the resumption. Bierwagen says that, without billing all this time, the restaurant owner does not know if he will continue operating.

Felippe Fazan also lost his job at the beginning of the quarantine. He worked for ten months in a law firm, where 90% of clients were shopping centers. Without a job, he will have to rely on the help of his mother – the only one working at home right now – to cover his expenses. The grandmother, because she never worked, does not receive retirement. “It will be tighter. Although my salary is low, I was able to pay some household bills and my expenses.”

The concern of Fazan, a law student, is that in the middle of the year there would be a readjustment of the college tuition. “If there is no change, it could make our situation even more difficult.”

Since she was fired last month, Marcela Lima is still trying to get a job on websites and social networks. “But in the face of the paralysis of the economy, they report that vacancies are frozen or have been canceled.” She says she lives with her son in a rented house and depends on her income to survive. Thanks to the savings she has made in recent years, she has a reserve to keep for eight months. “I will have to make further reductions. I am not going to starve, but I need to replace myself quickly.”

