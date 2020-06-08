He lost his wallet with $ 5,000 at Walmart but something unexpected happened. A British Columbia woman recovered the wallet she had lost at Walmart and when she opened it she discovered something she did not imagine. An angel changed her life.

A British Columbia woman named River Johnson lost her wallet at a Walmart with more than $ 5,000 in it.

I was overwhelmed. That day he had rushed out of his business to take his elderly parents to Walmart in Vernon to buy some essential items. Instead of leaving her business money in her safe, she took it with her, because she was in a hurry.

And he went into the store with the cash because he didn’t want to leave it in the car, lest it be stolen. But, upon returning home, she realized that her treasure was no longer with her.

What he had in that wallet was the profit from his two cannabis stores, exactly $ 7,000 Canadian dollars, about $ 5,211 US dollars.

Desperate, she called the Walmart, even when she knew they probably weren’t going to see her since it was already night. He had no hope of regaining his assets. Who in the world was going to give back that sum of money?

“I had lost it,” Johnson said, according to the Vernon Morning Star. “I was so scared and hopeless that I would never see my money again.”

Then, an employee answered the phone.

Johnson explained his drama to him. And then, heaven opened for her.

“Don’t worry,” said the employee, “you can sleep peacefully tonight, your wallet is in our safe.”

River Johnson was overwhelmed with relief.

Johnson returned the next day to Walmart and was told that a manager, Ralph Buisine, had found the wallet and kept it in the safe in the hope that its owner would reclaim it again.

“He is a hero, he saved my business,” Johnson told Keremeos Review. “I have lost wallets with less money than that in them and they never returned them to me, or they returned them to me without the money.”

Johnson said she was especially impressed after learning that Buisine had lost her own business, the 9Round Fitness gym, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If I had found a wallet with that amount of cash, I don’t know what I would have done if I were close to losing my home and having all these problems,” Johnson said. “But he didn’t do that. He made sure I got my money back. ”

Buisine, in addition, refused to accept a reward for his incredible good deed by Walmart’s policy that prohibits him from accepting it.

“This is so much more than luck, it’s about angels at work … and it turned out to be this guy, he was my angel that night, he’s an unknown hero,” Johnson said.

Despite Walmart’s no-reward policy, the grateful woman contacted Ralph Buisine and hopes to pay him in some way.

“I couldn’t believe how humble I was,” Johnson said. “I want to hug the boy.”