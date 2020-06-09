George Floyd’s case in the United States has created a sense of concern in Hollywood for being more inclusive, and equally condemning those who may be racist or less inclusive.

This has happened to harm productions such as that of the Arrowverse, which in all its series has sought ways to be inclusive of minority groups.

So it’s no wonder that comments from one of its actors were widely criticized by fans, prompting The CW executives to make an extreme decision about it.

Today they unveiled that Hartley Sawyer is fired from ‘The Flash’ for racist comments, the actor who has played Ralph Dibny, aka Elogated Man, on The CW series for the past three seasons.

The actor published some posts on social networks with racist and misogynistic references, which were picked up by some people recently.

“Hartley Sawyer will not return for the seventh season of ‘the Flash’“according to a joint statement by Warner Bros. TV, The CW, Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace.

“Regarding Mr. Sawyer’s messages on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory comments that point to any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such comments are antithetical to our values ​​and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce, “said the statement.

Sawyer’s Twitter account has been removed, but the screenshots of the posts have been circulating online and although they were all posted before the actor will be part of the show, it is a fact that Hartley Sawyer was fired from ‘The Flash’ for racist comments.

Sawyer posted an apology on Instagram with a caption that says in part, “I’m not here to make excuses, regardless of intention, my words matter, and they have profound consequences.”