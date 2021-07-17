It was in some electoral lists and other data that you did not know about Pilar Bardem

Pilar Bardem, at the premiere of ‘Volver A Nacer’ at the San Sebastián Film Festival in September 2012. (Photo: Carlos Alvarez via .)

Descendant of actors and mother of actors, Pilar Bardem – who died this Saturday at the age of 82 due to a lung disease not related to the coronavirus – carried the interpretation in her veins. Born in Seville in 1939, and after more than six decades of career, the winner of a Goya for Best Supporting Actress in 1995 for No one will speak of us when we are dead, leaves more than 70 films as a legacy, although she also worked a lot in theater. and on television.

Beyond the screens and stages, his life went a long way, both in politics and in other aspects. These are some facts that you may not have known about the actress:

1. It was on the IU lists to the European Parliament

The actress has never hidden her left-wing ideology. In 2004 her name and that of the poet Luis García Montero were on the United Left lists in the European Parliament, although she was not elected.

That same year, upon arriving at the Goya gala, he showed his support for the employees of the Coca-Cola ERE stationed at the doors of the hotel where the gala was being held. He came over to talk to them and posed with his son Javier with a protest sticker.

2. Lost a street in Seville

The actress had a street named after her in Seville, which is now called Calle de Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes. “It is the name of a very beautiful virgin and I am also very virgins. If the mayor and the Sevillians want it that way, they take the street away from me ”, was his reaction when the collection of signatures began to rename it.

3. A troubled marriage

Bardem married José Carlos Encinas Doussinague in 1961, with whom she had four children: Carlos, Mónica, Javier and another baby who died at birth. “We ate on credit and wore what I sewed,” she described in her memoirs. In them he also told: “Of Carlos I only saw violent, irrational prompt, less and less spaced from each other. A capricious and despotic will ”.

The actress tried to separate, something that Encinas tried to prevent. He came to her house to take the children and she refused to open it. He reacted by shooting at the door while she called the police. He passed away in 1995. After his death, Pilar Bardem was associated with some actors, such as Agustín González.

4. It was culé

Pilar Bardem was very Barça. So much so that in a surprise tribute that his children prepared for him in 2017, they gave him flowers, a statuette and the shirts of Carles Puyol and Leo Messi signed by the squad.

5. Your wish

In that same tribute, in which more than 1,300 artists participated, he affirmed that he did not want to take it as a farewell.

“I’m sick, but I take care of myself and I don’t want to upset my children by dying soon. Above all, because I have made a promise: I want to see the Third Republic! “

