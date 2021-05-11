“It was in a hotel and he told me that it made fluorescent pee”

After the interview with the guests on Tuesday, Toni Acosta and Fernando Colomo (who presented their new film, Poliamor para principiantes, which will be released in theaters on May 21), it was the turn of Jorge Salvador’s section, Pablo Motos’ partner in El hormiguero.

Salvador recalled how he met Motos: “17 years ago I was commissioned to do a program, Channel No. 4 -in Cuatro- with Boris Izaguirre and Ana García Siñériz. We needed collaborators and my children and my wife told me that I had to listen to a radio program made by an uncle named Pablo Motos “.

“I called him, we met at a hotel to meet and see how … I only remember that meeting when I left I could only think he was a really weird guy because he told us he did fluorescent pee“, commented the partner of Motos.

Jorge Salvador, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

The presenter stated that “is that I was taking a multivitamin and peed fluorescent, “while Salvador acknowledged that “you triumphed thanks to that”. The Valencian said that “I wanted to meet him because he admired him.”

“But I had no intention of doing any shows with him because he was on the radio, but I wanted to meet him,” added Motos. “I loved the pee thing and I thought we had to sign him as a collaborator, and we didSalvador affirmed. Trancas intervened to emphasize: “What a criterion you had to hire him …”.

“In the second program we asked him to disguise himself as a worker and he told us that he was never going to disguise himself, but nothing could be further from reality, because in the third, he did it, “Salvador recalled.

“Pablo is very embarrassing and has a very bad time when he has to disguise himself”added the partner of Motos, who then showed a video that compiled the funniest moments of the presenter in disguise.

Pablo Motos with Mel Gibson, disguised.ATRESMEDIA

He also messed with the Valencian’s command of English: “Everyone knows that you do not stand out for your command of English, do not make an effort! What for? Every time you try it is worse, “exclaimed Salvador, who also issued a compilation of the presenter’s attempts to speak in English with his guests.

Pablo Motos with Iggy Pop, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA