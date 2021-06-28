“It was impossible to keep up with Verstappen”

Verstappen overtook Hamilton by two tenths of a second in qualifying on Saturday to secure pole position, leaving the Mercedes driver uncertain about his chances of passing him on race day.

And on Sunday Verstappen put on a dominant display, leading every lap of the race to claim his fourth victory of the season and extend his lead in the drivers’ championship to 18 points.

During the race, Hamilton radio asking Mercedes if there was anything he could do to reduce the gap, which amounted to 17 seconds before the seven-time world champion went into the pits at the last minute to change tires and set the lap record, which allowed him to take the bonus point.

“It was a bit of a lonely race,” Hamilton said.

“I tried to keep up, but the speed they have, obviously they’ve improved a lot in the last few races and it was impossible to keep up.”

“I don’t know where we are losing all this time, but I think their long run seems to be a little better, they seem to be able to keep getting those laps.

“And obviously on the straights, we are losing a lot on the straights, or I feel like we are losing a lot. But nevertheless today we got good points as a team and we just have to keep pushing.”

Red Bull’s straight line speed has been a regular topic of conversation throughout the weekend of Styrian Grand Prix, and the team attributes its recent gains to its low-drag setup and small rear wing, and not Paul Ricard’s engine change.

Hamilton asked his Mercedes team to find some performance to counter Red Bull and reduce the speed deficit in a straight line.

“We have to find some performance, we need an improvement of some kind, we have to push,” Hamilton said.

“I don’t know if it’s just the rear wing or if it’s the engine upgrade, whatever that is, but we have to find some performance.”

The result marked Hamilton’s fourth straight race without a win, marking the Briton’s longest win drought since a six-race streak in late 2017 and early 2018.

Asked about his feelings in the title fight while Verstappen it moves away, Hamilton He said “I would try not to worry about it.”

“I mean naturally they’re faster, so there’s not much I can do in that regard,” Hamilton said.

“I just have to keep trying to do the best job I can every weekend.”

Lap by lap of the Styrian Grand Prix, by Motorsport Stats

Gallery: Photos from the Styrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

1/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, pit stop

2/29

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, pit stop

3/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

4/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

5/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

6/29

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

7/29

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B pit stop

8/29

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

9/29

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

10/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

11/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

12/29

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

13/29

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

14/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

15/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

16/29

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

17/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

18/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

19/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, pit stop

20/29

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, pit stop

21/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, pit stop

22/29

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, pit stop

23/29

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, pit stop

24/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, pit stop

25/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

26/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

27/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

28/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

29/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images