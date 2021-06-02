“It was important to stop thinking about the defeat of the Final Four” Description

06/02/2021 at 1:01 AM CEST

The young Barça pearl Leandro bolmaro, one of the protagonists of the first play-off game that Barça won 84-74, was very satisfied with the work done by the team at the Palau against Joventut.

The Argentine base assured that “it was important to stop thinking about the defeat in the Final Four. It was a tough defeat but we have to raise our heads and finish the season well.”

The Barça player, who with 16 points he was Barça’s top scorer, He considered that despite the fact that only 48 hours had passed since the European final, the team responded well: “We had a good game even though we could not prepare it. Mentally we could, we left behind the defeat the other day and we got to the Today and now we have to continue down that path with the same energy and improving some details. “

The play-off is played for the best of three games in the quarter-finals, something that the team takes into account and what gives more value to the victory in the first game: “Obviously it is an important game and the important thing is that we win. Now we have to focus on Thursday trying to win there so as not to have to force the third game and think about the next series. “

Regarding his performance, which is experiencing spectacular growth, Bolmaro was sincere: “I do not realize everything, for that I worked all year, little by little I adapted and now I am enjoying it very much. This is thanks to my sacrifice and the people who support me. “