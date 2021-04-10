“It was heartbreaking”: Aislinn Derbez confessed because she broke up | AP

After just over a year, the actress Aislinn Derbez has admitted her feelings after the divorce with Mauricio Ochmann and I point out that this alarming news was also complicated for her millions of followers, as they were worried about her.

The actress and the actor’s daughter Eugenio Derbez He admitted what he felt after his divorce process from fellow actor Mauricio Ochmann, which happened last year.

As you may recall, it was during the month of February 2020, when the couple who appeared on the reality show “De Viaje con los Derbez” pointed out on their social networks that they separated their lives, however, they added that the love between them was still in force.

In fact, even several weeks ago, Mauricio attended the birthday party of the daughter that they both have in common, Kailani.

It should be mentioned that at the time of the separation, the reasons why the couple ended up being together were not clear.

However, as time passes, the daughter of comedian Eugenio Derbez has revealed some clues about the separation process.

During his podcast “The Magic of ChaosAislinn spoke with Justin and Emily Baldoni about being in a relationship and the problems that come with it.

At one point, Justin asks her about her husband’s divorce, to which she responds that it was “devastating”, being a separation as public figures.

It wasn’t difficult for us, but it was public. It was heartbreaking, for me it was devastating, “said the actress in the film” A la Mala. “

This is how Aislinn admitted that she is still in a friendship with Mauricio, although she acknowledges that separating in this way was complicated, since their followers saw them as a role model couple.

In addition, the actress recognized that the separation process was due to both losing their own personalities in order to satisfy the other.

I think what I experienced is that we mixed things up so much that we lost ourselves in the process, we lost our individual lives. We put a lot of pressure on the other person to complete ourselves, to make us happy, ”stated Aislinn Derbez.

And yes, in fact the protagonists of Bad They were considered one of the most solid couples in Mexican entertainment and they procreated their daughter Kailani, however, as we mentioned, it was at the beginning of 2020 when they announced their sudden separation, which left the public very surprised.

During the talk, the also model was honest about how complicated it had been not only to announce the break, but to live the duel being the center of attention for many people.

There were those who said: ‘if they divorce, I will stop believing in love,’ “he recalled.

In this second part in the company of the Baldoni couple, Aislinn addressed issues such as motherhood, the empowerment of women in relationships and the expectations placed on the couple.

I think that part of the problems in relationships stem from the fact that one has a life and the other has his, but suddenly, when they begin to be together, they have this other life, “he reflected from the experiences shared by Justin and Emily. .

It is worth mentioning that in the previous chapter, Aislinn shared with Baldoni how her process of breaking up with her daughter’s father was and how the path she was looking for to heal her pain led her to meet the famous actor.

I was going through a very difficult time. I was letting myself be carried away by life ”, he affirmed, as he realized how that experience greatly affected his state of mind.

The protagonist of The house of flowers He confessed that his contact with the producer was through the transmissions that he made on his Instagram, a coincidence that little by little became a great friendship that now shares motivational messages.