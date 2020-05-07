The biggest critic at the end of the French Championship season, which ended up hurting his team a lot, Jean Michel Aulas, president of Lyon, again loosened his verb this Wednesday. In an interview with the French daily L’Équipe, he said that Ligue 1 was hasty in ending the competition because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Lyon Michel Jean Aulas regrets the end of the Frenchman (Photo: JEFF PACHOUD / .)

– Things are getting clearer. Almost ten European countries, including Germany, Portugal, Italy and Turkey have started training again. So, we can really think. By adapting our methods, we could probably have finished our championship – he said.

He made it clear that there are dates for the end of the competition, as UEFA has accepted a postponement of the end of the 2019/20 season and that the damage to French football will be a millionaire:

– We are on the wrong path, it may not be too late to try to imagine, in light of what is happening across Europe, something politically consistent: we had until the beginning of September to finish. I made a calculation: the losses, for French football, would reach 700 million euros (R $ 4.4 billion) because of this decision. Roughly speaking, in the last season, the championship generated 409 million (R $ 2.5 billion) of partners and sponsors. One can imagine that we would lose an amount of 50 to 85 million euros (from R $ 308 to R $ 524 million). The loss of TV rights is 250 to 300 million euros (R $ 1.5 billion to R $ 1.8 billion). The loss at the box office probably about 20 million (R $ 123 million).

Aulas says that with this argument he does not put the economic issue as a priority before health.

What we should not, under the pretext of health, stop a championship and fix a game rule that is not the correct one. This would mean that there are, behind, a number of interests that have nothing to do with sanitation – said Aulas, to conclude:

– The decisions made can lead French football to a catastrophic situation. It’s an alarm call.

How the championship ended

The Frenchman was interrupted in March and, a few days ago, the organizers decided to end the competition. The reason: the president of the republic Emmanuel Macron announced that no event with the presence of relevant public could happen in the country before September.

With that, Paris Saint Germain was consecrated the champion; Olympique de Marseille and Rennes, who followed, won places in the Champions League. The fourth placed Lille was guaranteed in the Europa League. Two vacancies remain. They can be from Nice and Reims, fifth and sixth (Lyon finished seventh).

But Saint Etienne (who will play the final of the French Cup with Paris Saint Germain) or Lyon (who will play the final of the French League Cup with PSG as well) will take the seats if they are champions.

