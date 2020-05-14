The universe of ‘Star Wars’ is so big and complex That many times we do not end up understanding all the mysteries that it contains, so many things that happened during the first trilogy continue without having an answer, that is why a theory has emerged that reveals the origin of the ghosts of force.

As we know, When a Jedi dies, his spirit can manifest by projecting a phantom of force And although it is not known for sure how long they can remain in our world or what laws govern them, these beings have been of great help to the Jedis in their moments of anguish or danger.

One of the explanations that has been used to justify the existence of these beings is that by dying Jedi become one with force, allowing them to use their new existence to project themselves onto our plane, however, a new theory explains that reality is deeper than this and that the force has powers that we do not yet know.

According to the theory that emerged on the popular site, Reddit, the balance of force is the main element that allows the ghosts of force to appear, since the dark side and the light cannot achieve this balance, which only occurs when the living force and the cosmic force are united, which results in the existence of these characters.

This was explained by Master Yoda during the sixth season of ‘The Clone Wars’, since after hearing Qui-Gon Jinn’s voice, he pointed out that these two incarnations of the force have the power to mix after death, allowing a communication channel to exist between that world and the world of the living, for that reason Anakin was able to return as a ghost of force, despite having belonged to the dark side.

Although this theory reveals the origin of the ghosts of force, you still have to listen to the Lucasfilm version, so we hope that in the future the company decides to address this issue in one of the productions it plans to produce about ‘Star Wars’, after all, it is very difficult for it to continue ruining part of the canon as it has already done with’ The Rise of Skywalker ‘and’ The Last Jedi ‘.