06/15/2021 at 9:09 PM CEST

The captain of the Portugal team, Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrated on Tuesday the victory against Hungary (0-3), in which he scored two goals, and assured that it was “fundamental” to start the European Championship with such a match.

“It was essential to start the tournament in this way. Now we just have to keep going, think about the next game and win, “said the Juventus player.

Ronaldo, who with his performance became the all-time top scorer of the tournament, positively appreciated the team’s work because he expressed himself “well” on the pitch.