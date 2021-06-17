It was dismembered and burned: they reveal terrible details of the murder of the Venezuelan taxi driver Rossana Delgado

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) explained that the body of Venezuelan taxi driver Rossana Delgado was dismembered and burned when he was found in April in a cabin in the mountains of the north of the state, four days after he disappeared, sources close to the case reported Wednesday.

The new details of the crime of Delgado, 37, emerged in the Gilmer County court, about 80 miles north of Atlanta, where several of the suspects, including Megan Colone, 30, appeared at a hearing to determine whether to set bail.

Colone’s defense, who faces murder charges for the Venezuelan’s death, argued that their client is not in a mental condition to face trial and requested an extension to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Delgado mysteriously disappeared on April 16 while doing a service in his vehicle in the town of Chamblee, in the metropolitan Atlanta area, and four days later his body was found in a cabin in the mountainous town of Cherry Log, about 100 miles from where she lived with her husband and two children.

Until now, no further details of the case were known and the authorities have not revealed the causes of death of the Hispanic mother, whose crime caused an uproar in the Hispanic community of Atlanta.

Of the six suspects facing murder charges for the death of the Venezuelan, three of them, Óscar Manuel García, 26, Juan Antonio Vega, 25 and Colone, were arrested in mid-May in Mexico after an operation coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Mexican authorities.

On May 26, the GBI issued an arrest warrant against Carolina Jazmín Rodríguez Ramírez, 28 years old and a resident of Oklahoma, whom he identified as another suspect in the crime, and who is believed to be in Mexico along with Mario Alberto Barbosa Juárez, another of those accused of the murder.

Eva Galicia Martinez, another of the alleged involved in the case, for allegedly helping those accused of the crime to flee to Mexico, the court denied her bail, according to reports given by the local Univision channel.

State authorities assure that Martínez is linked to a Mexican drug cartel.