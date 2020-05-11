.

With this daring dance Aracely Arámbula seduced this man VIDEOS

Despite the fact that the love story that existed between Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel more than a decade ago, is now a newspaper from yesterday, the best testimony of that beautiful relationship are their two offspring: Miguelito, 13 years old and Danielito from eleven.

And although many would think that the first years of romance between the actress and the interpreter of “Under the table” were honey on flakes, the Mexican made a revelation that very few knew until now.

The then couple had a hard time getting the stork to visit them and it was many months before the protagonist of the soap opera La Dueña 2 could get pregnant with the singer.

Aracely Arambula pregnant with Luis Miguel's son in a hot scene, would LM have liked it? During the pregnancy of Daniel, Luis Miguel's second son, Aracely lends herself to a sketch showing her cleavage and a libidinous scene with a doctor. What will the singer with his baby in the tummy be thinking at the time? Do you think it was in bad taste?

This was confessed by Chule, in dialogue with the television program Hoy, from Mexico, where she narrated how frustrating it was for both her and the interpreter not to be able to be parents quickly, once they made the decision to unite their lives.

“We had been looking for Miguel for a year and every month nothing happened, so in my head I said: ‘I am going to relax’, but it is such a great emotion to see that one can create that life,” said the mother of the two. Luis Miguel’s children, detailing how the pregnancy of his first-born occurred.

“The moment I found out, that I said ‘Yes, I am pregnant’, it was such a beautiful emotion that I started crying because we spent a year looking for Miguel, so when it happened, it was a very special day and it was the exact moment, precise ”.

Aracely Arambula always dreamed of a family with husband and children | Don Francisco Invites You | Entre Telemundo official video Don Francisco Te Invita. The Mexican actress spoke of her successes and failures throughout her life.

The actress added that despite the fact that things are no longer good with the father of her children, to whom she has made many claims, even publicly, for not being present in the lives of her children, she treasures some pleasant moments that lived next to the Sun of Mexico.

“My brother recorded something very beautiful, from a movie, where the three of us see each other, the boy, the father and the mother, all with happy faces … I can’t believe that from here, from a human being, another human being comes out “, Confessed the celebrity, in the aforementioned program.

Aracely’s statements come after he confessed a couple of days ago that Cupid did his job again and has butterflies in his stomach.

The protagonist of the television series Dueña 2, finally dropped the soup and confessed that she does have a boyfriend, that she is very happy, and that she is giving herself a new chance in love.

This was revealed by the soap opera star in dialogue with radio announcer César Lozano.

“I have my love. Yes, I have a lover and my very close friends know it, ”confessed Chule, making many immediately think that this could be the least confirmation that the lucky person could be David Zepeda, who has been rumored to have linked with the actress, due to to the chemistry that they have developed in the soap opera that they star together.

But to the sadness of those who eagerly waited for Zepeda to be Chule’s new boyfriend in real life, the Mexican stepped out and said that her new love is not famous and promised that with the passage of time she will present him publicly.

