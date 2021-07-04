“It was crazy, everything went smoothly”

Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), which further strengthened its leadership in the Formula One World Championship by winning this Sunday the Austrian Grand PrixOn the ninth of the year, he declared at the Spielberg circuit that it was “crazy” and that “everything” was “on rails (wheels)”.

The 23-year-old Verstappen achieved his fifteenth victory in F1, the fifth of the year – third in a row – by signing his first ‘Grand Chelem’ in the premier class: winning from pole, leading the test from start to finish and setting the fastest lap in the race.

“Everyone has done a great job because they entered the weekend as a favorite, but to confirm it we had to do what we did,” explained the young Dutch star, who increased the points with 32 points (182 compared to 150) with the which leads the sevenfold English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), that did not pass the room this Sunday in the Red Bull Ring.

“Everything has been crazy, seeing so many orange fans supporting me here. They are a great motivation for me and I am very grateful to them for coming here to give me their support,” explained Verstappen after repeating his triumph in Austria and scoring a full of victories in the ‘triptych’ that had started with the French Grand Prix, at Paul Ricard.

“We have been even better than last week, because the car was a real madness. It was always fantastic, with any tire. I do not even understand it, how everything went so damn well,” he said.

“We were favorites, but that is not at all easy to translate and turn it into reality; it has been a great team effort,” stressed ‘Mad Max’, who on Saturday had achieved his seventh ‘pole’ since racing in F1.

“After the re-start (once the safety car left the track that entered when leaving the track and leaving the French Esteban Ocon, partner of the Spanish Fernando Alonso in Alpine) I was able to do my own race, “he explained.

“It was wonderful, winning again with so many crowds and with that great orange tide,” declared the World Cup leader after scoring his fifth victory of the season in Austria, on his team’s circuit.