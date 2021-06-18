“It was complicated, but we are not that far away”

06/18/2021 at 7:44 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who this Friday marked the eighth time in free practice for the French Grand Prix, the seventh of the Formula One World Cup, said at the Paul Ricard circuit that the day was “complicated”, but that they are not “that far”.

“Today was quite complicated,” he said Sainz, 26, who, by finishing second in Monaco, achieved the best result so far this year for Ferrari; and that this Friday he set the sixteenth time in the first test -which he marked with a hard tire, as the soft tire deteriorated-, in which he did 24 laps, the same as in the second, in which he was eighth and stayed eight tenth Dutch time Max verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the World Cup and that this Friday marked the best time.

“We knew that this track was going to be a challenge for us compared to some of the previous races, so today things went more or less as we expected,” added the talented Madrid driver.

“However, we are not that far off and we are reasonably satisfied with the balance of the car,” said Sainz, seventh in the World Championship, with 42 points.

“The most complicated thing was the strong wind, which always blew in the worst possible directions, with a headwind on the straights and a tailwind on the curves. That made the circuit very demanding and slower,” he said.

“The soft and hard tires seem to work well, so we will continue working tonight to try to get the most out of the car tomorrow,” he said. Carlos Sainz this Friday after the free practice day for the French Grand Prix.