More than three weeks ago, Rachel Brummert locked herself in her Charlotte home, in North Carolina. Cases of Covid-19 infections in the US had multiplied, and the rapid spread of the pandemic scared her. When suffering from an autoimmune disease and being considered a risk population, she knew that the best thing was to isolate herself completely and avoid contact with anyone.

Since then, he did not go to the supermarket, nor to the pharmacy. As a precautionary measure, her husband moved to another bedroom in the house. And tried at all times to strictly comply with all sanitary measures of cleaning and hygiene.

“I really thought I was doing everything right”Brummert told WCNC television.

However, last Thursday, after presenting flu symptoms, he went for the coronavirus test and the result was positive.

“I am completely scared. It is the sickest time I have ever been and I am more scared than ever, ”she said.

Despite extreme prevention measures for three weeks, Brummert was infected. According to what he told the American television, he believes that he became infected when he was already in quarantine, by touching the food bags that a delivery woman left on the front porch of her house.

“We had virtually no contact. I didn’t even touch her [a la repartidora]”, he assured, after confessing that when he picked up the order he was not wearing gloves.

Now, he suffers from a headache, cough, fever, fatigue, loss of smell and difficulty breathing.

“I have had the flu, and this is not the flu. This is another different monster ”he opined.

Despite his symptoms, Brummert is reluctant to go to the hospital. You think there you could increase your viral load or get a second infection, and She fears that her immune system cannot protect her, due to the pathology she suffers from. Also, she is afraid of being hooked up to a respirator.

“From what I’ve heard from the fans, they seem kind of scary. I really hope I can go through this at home, ” added.

In addition to the delivery woman who delivered her food, Brummert had no contact with anyone else during isolation. The last person he came across before taking refuge at home was a pharmacist.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), North Carolina has a total of 4,816 positive cases of Covid-19, and 86 deaths have been recorded. As of April 14, there are also 313 people hospitalized.

The importance of disinfecting food

Different virologists have confirmed in recent weeks the importance of disinfecting and cleaning surfaces, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables sold in bulk in supermarkets, without containers or packaging.

Timothy Newsome, associate professor at the University of Sydney specializing in virology, infections and vaccines, explained that although the virus can resist on many types of surfaces, we must be very cautious with the vegetables and fruits that we are going to eat, because constantly Grocery store customers touch these pieces.

Along the same lines, Jeffrey VanWingen, an expert family medicine doctor in Michigan, urged the population to completely disinfect each food product, and to be careful with the packaging of your food.

“It may seem time consuming, but in reality these days we have a little more time than usual. Let’s be methodical and safe and don’t take risks, ”he asked.