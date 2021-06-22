It was called the Tucazo, a goal that celebrates 30 years of pure history

MEXICO CITY.

If Ricardo Tuca Ferretti had something, it was excessive confidence in his right leg, the one that he sharpened like a weapon every day.

Those who ever received a ball from him or saw that he scored from a free kick, baptized their shots as Tucazos, something that became common in soccer after-hours until it became the baptism water of a historic goal for the Pumas.

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Tucazo in the end of the 1990-91 season against América and that play is recreated by the now Bravos coach.

They fouled me when we tried to make a wall (Lalo Córdova blocks it) and being in front of the ball I had that intuition to shoot early, it was only minute 8, so I told Abraham Nava to get off, that he was going straight ”.

This was the cover with which Excelsior woke up in June 1991 testifying the Tucazo

In the analysis, the goalkeeper Adrián Chávez has shielded that it was his mistake, however, the shot became a legend among the Pumas fans.

It was a reality that Chávez, at that time in the afternoon, on that Saturday in 1991, did not see the ball and decided to take a step to the right, chimerical centimeters that would be vital for the outcome.

He takes a step and when he wants to regain his position he throws himself, but the ball has already passed and he manages to touch the ball with his fingers, however, he was going very strong ”.

Tuca had announced his retirement a year before, although Miguel Mejía Barón still saw him sane so he put him on the field with an incomparable generation of footballers, “my goal is important, but for me what the team did as a whole is worth more than what I was able to do individually ”, remembers Tuca, who in desperation told Brizio,“ finish it for the good of Mexican soccer ”.

“GET OFF IT GOES DIRECT”

There are two factorial players in the Tucazo: Abraham Nava and Juan Carlos Vera. So many years away they continue to believe in those disturbing paradoxes, those of being at an exact point, at an exact moment.

Abraham Nava refreshes the memory, “I was turning my back so that they would not see the ball, it was a planned play, I was in the place that I was playing, because the collectors were Tuca Ferretti or Alberto García Aspe, suddenly, I hear the thick voice of Tuca, ‘take off Nava, go straight’, I barely had time to react, suddenly I heard a bang! and I felt the hiss of the air ”.

By the time he turned around, the ball was hitting America’s goal nets.

The trajectory of the ball was linear, as if fire were coming out of the valve and it rose from the grass to scratch a perfect oblique line that stopped only at the spikes.

Juan Carlos Vera was decisive in the midfield, fighting against Cristobal Ortega and Zague

The daring players of America, were on the barrier more than by will, by obligation. At the right post of Adrián Chávez was the highest, Zague and last was Lalo Córdova, but finishing the yellow wall, Juan Carlos Vera intruded to duck and just have the ball go through there.

If I don’t move, it also takes me “, the Chilean recounted in an interview for Excelsior in 2017,” I saw Tuca so focused that I knew he was going to hit him very hard, like in training, I bent down a little and the ball he went through the place that Ferretti wanted, it was a great goal ”.

Many remember Abraham Nava’s dance to celebrate, as if it were a cumbia in front of the bank of America dominated by Carlos Miloc, “it was to return the mockery. In the first game, when América scored, Edú danced and that left me angry, I had to give them back ”.

THE CLOSING OF A NARRATION

About 15 days before the Tucazo, a job offer came to Raúl Orvañanos, at that time the narrator of the Imevisión television network, who played the Pumas games

We were the opposite party to Televisa and I remember that game with great affection because it was the last one I narrated, it was a great final and I knew it was my farewell ”.

Miguel España, a midfield player, intons with the crazy fans the Goya, Goya!

Imevisión was directed in its sports part by José Ramón Fernández, dean of the Ajusco television station.

He hadn’t told anyone. Finishing the game, we went down the stairs and I told him that we were getting there, that I was leaving and thanking him. If there was a chance to say goodbye to the program, that was fine, if not, then no way ”.

It was a frantic match. Alex Domínguez goes for the ball and Claudio Suárez’s head

The news fell heavy on José Ramón that Saturday because Orvañanos was going to Cablevisión, which had ties to Televisa.

Orvañanos remembers his perspective of the goal, “it was a complicated narrative because of the sun and the windows of the Palomar that were scratched, so it was not a comfortable place to work, and we were far away. He confesses that when he relives his narrative, he does not like it, “today I would change it for a stronger one.”

THE GOAL THAT TURNED A BOY INTO A CAPTAIN

The boy was 14 years old when he saw Tuca Ferretti’s goal from the stands and that ultimately drove him to become a Pumas player.

His name was Joaquín Beltrán and history will dictate that over time he will be the captain of the team and on that same field of Ciudad Universitaria he will raise league titles.

That Tuca goal marked me, it was a catapult for me to become a player, if I had not been there, if I had not seen it at that time, maybe my life would have another direction, but seeing that, I wanted with all my might to get there to play”.

“That goal marked me, it was the catapult for me to become a player, if I hadn’t seen him there, maybe my life would have been different.” Joaquín Beltrán, former player of Pumas

His father, a professor at the Faculty of Architecture, got the tickets and together with his brother, Joaquín Beltrán remembers Ferretti’s goal as an earthquake in the stadium.

He played in Pumitas. Two years ago I had to be at halftime on the court and it was a desire I had to grow up and be the captain of Pumas. I saw the goal on one side of the visiting bench, the barrier of America is parallel to me ”.

Beltrán excitedly relives what happened 30 years ago. In his nubile gaze the fans were hearing Arturo Brizio’s whistle, his jaws clenched. The glasses of beer and soda were lowered to the floor as a premonitory ritual, “we all knew that from the distance the Tuca Ferretti was going to hit him”, his eyes widened in an enveloping expectation that had the fans in a prayer, “the An explosion came later, a sea of ​​flags, a shower of beer and the goal, the Goya, I have everything in my head ”.

The final whistle brought tears to Joaquín and his brother, hugging their father. A captain was born at that time thanks to a historic and unforgettable goal.

AMU

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.