“It was because of Belinda that Lupillo Rivera argued with her brother”

In a recent talk, the brother of Lupillo Rivera was questioned for the reasons that led him to distance himself from the famous singer.Is it because of the singer Belinda? Just as the driver pointed out.

Juan Rivera attended the set of a well-known program in which he addressed the controversy related to the altercation that he would have with Lupillo Rivera, both brothers of the funta Jenni Rivera.

It was at the beginning of the talk with Juan that the singer also addressed the first details of the differences that separated him from the so-called “Toro del corrido”, some rumors assured that it was due to Belinda, to which he himself replied.

The brother of the “regional musician” responded bluntly: “Everything was fine, I stopped working with my carnal because of gossip”, when asked if the “originally from Spain“It had to do with their differences, Juan Rivera answered affirmatively,” Yes! “.

“Holy bomb cachetona,” exclaimed journalist Elisa Beristain, who along with Jorge Ceriani spoke with the member of the famous Rivera clan, who described the moment when all the problems began.

It was when we were touring in the country, Christian Nodal came out who was with Belinda, etc., and then, my carnal wanted to stop doing interviews, “I told him: Carnal, we made a commitment, we have to give the interviews, we have to show our face.

If you’ve made the mistake with this woman, it’s your roll, I can’t look bad, the project can’t look bad

The interpreter of songs such as “Despreciado”, “El Moreño”, “Sufiendo a solo”, among other successes, no longer wanted to comply with the pact that they would have made with the sponsors, who had already paid them in advance, he said in Gossip No Like. “It was disrespectful to them,” he commented.

On the other hand, after the last two presentations, Lupillo Rivera reveals his courtship with Giselle.

It is her personal life, she has the right to do what my carnal wants with her, but you have to respect work, the word that is given professionalism, ethics.

After the last concert, the brother of the former “coach” of La Voz “along with the now actress of” Welcome to Eden “, got lost, amid the controversy over the divorce of Chiquis Rivera and the new relationship between” Beli “and Nodal, the other presentations were canceled.

The actor and singer Juan Rivera points out that Lupillo Rivera made a decision that greatly annoyed him, possibly he thinks “she is angry” after a while it passes.

On the other hand, he revealed details about a subject that apparently, Lupillo Rivera would have registered without being the author, since the subject of “Pelotero” really belongs to Juan Rivera.

Something that, without a doubt, the journalist of the “Chisme No Like” channel, was totally against, disapproving of the action by Juan’s brother, Rosie, Pedro and the disappeared Jenni Rivera.

On the other hand, it was in recent days that the native of “La Barca” was the target of strong comments when addressing criticism after having erased Belinda’s tattoo.

The composer and actor generated discomfort among his followers by responding to some comments in which they pointed out that he acted out of spite for not being the man who stays with “Mrs. Sapito” to which Lupillo replied “Name … already passed through here” .